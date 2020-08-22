IVES, Gary L. Age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Converse, Texas. He was born on August 27, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Leo F. Ives and Annie Lou Archer Ives. Gary was an active church member, loved to grow vegetables in his garden, spent many years singing with the Barbershop Harmony Society and was a loving member of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice Stoffel Ives; his brothers, Herbert Ives and Alan (Jackie) Ives; and his sister, Betty (George) Cummings. He is survived by his brother, Norman (Jan) Ives; and sisters, Eileen (James) Carter and Lorraine (Sam) Denov and many nieces and nephews. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com