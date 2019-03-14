HERNDON, Gary Leon Formerly of Dumas Texas, passed away on February 27, 2019 in Smithville Texas. Gary was born to J. I. and Alice Irene Johnston Herndon on December 1, 1929 in Lelia Lake, Texas. He attended Bivins Schools and graduated from Dumas High School in 1948. On August 10, 1947, He married the love of his life, Zelma Mae Maxfield. He worked for the railroad at Bivins Station and for Phillips Petroleum Company in Cactus, Texas. Gary transferred with Phillips to the Smithville area in 1983 where he continued working until his retirement. He also served as Music minister for Calvary Baptist Church in Dumas and Trinity Baptist Church in Smithville. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, parents and beloved sister. He is survived by his five children, Ted (Sandra) Herndon, Lynnette (Robert) Fortenberry, Jim Herndon, Len (Carma) Herndon, and Joyce (Richard) Bowden, 9 Grand children, 18 great grand children, and 2 great great grandchildren. Interment and graveside service will be in Clarendon, Tx. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary