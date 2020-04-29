|
MORELIUS, Gary Gary Duane Morelius, age 56, passed away April 24, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. He was born in McAllen, Texas, January 23, 1964 to Erling V. Morelius and Gladys M. (Park) Austin. Gary graduated from PSJA High School in 1986. Gary was employed at Laren Ind. with Kenmar Res. Serv, Round Rock, TX and he attended Celebration Church in Georgetown, TX. Gary enjoyed creative art, singing, dancing, Elvis impersonations on stage, swimming, fishing, hunting, all sports, patriotic events and all family functions. Gary is survived by his siblings: Vern Morelius (Sue Cook), Ann Morelius Collins (Jim), Barbara Morelius Kihnel, Erica Morelius Gomez (Moe), Erving Morelius and Marlin Morelius (Giselle). He is also survived by his step-mom Cira Morelius, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Park Austin (step-dad Glen Austin), father Erling V. Morelius, step-brother Greg Austin and niece Bree Ann Badley. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside services will be held in Mission, Texas. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family would like to thank the St. David's Hospital ICU in Round Rock, TX with special mention to Dr. George, and nurses Krista and Kate. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to or a . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 29, 2020