PORFIRIO, Gary Vance Gary Vance Porfirio, youngest child of Albert and Victoria Porfirio, passed away September 23, 2020 at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother James Porfirio. He is survived by his sister Mary and brother-in-law Pat Caprez, sister-in-law Edith Porfirio, and seven nieces, nephews and their families. Gary was a native Austinite. He attended St. Mary's Cathedral School, Austin High School and the University of Texas. He worked as a Production Manager and Operations Manager for KTBC TV for 18 years. He shared winning the Peabody Award for Journalism with co-producer Tom Johnson, Assistant Press Secretary to President Johnson while in office. Later he joined in business with Bill Andrews to bring Ruth's Chris Steak House to Austin and retired after 29 years. In "retirement" he worked with his friend Danny in marketing and sales of his nephew's dog treat business, Natural Cravings. He loved to dance and frequented Donn's Depot where met with his amazing friends, Donn, Arleen, Teresa and more. Gary, along with his brother, and great friends Johnny and Pat loved their competitive football pool, Vegas and their entertaining conversations. Gary's charisma, smile, quick wit and way with words sustained him and entertained all who cared for him throughout his illness. This proud, funny man passed away leaving all who loved him feeling something special is missing from our lives. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM, with Rosary Service to begin at 7PM at Cook-Walden North Lamar Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Cathedral at 203 E. 10th Street in Austin, with interment to immediately follow at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Diabetes Foundation, Babe Ruth Youth Baseball League at jadkins24@sbcglobal.net, or Assumption Cemetery's maintenance fund.