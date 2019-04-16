Resources More Obituaries for Gay Patterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gay Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers PATTERSON, Gay June 13, 1939 April 9, 2019 GAY PATTERSON died peacefully on April 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 79, after a brief illness. Gay was born in Phoenix, Arizona on June 13, 1939 to Mack and Emma Dean Scoggin, both of North Texas. She and her family moved back to Texas when she was four years old so she always considered herself "a native Texan". Gay grew up on the family farm in Abernathy, Texas, learning how to drive on an open-air tractor. While Gay had some fond memories of farm life, she was happy to move to the "big-city" life of Lubbock. While a student at Texas Tech University and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, she met James (Jim) Patterson when he was in his final years of completing a degree in Architecture. Gay and Jim were married August 15, 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They lived mostly in Midland, Texas where their two sons were born and raised. When her boys were past elementary school, Gay went back to college, graduating from University of Texas Permian Basin in 1976 with a BA in Sociology. She also worked in accounting and office management roles for a small oil company and was active at Memorial Christian Church, especially in book study groups. Later, Gay and Jim moved to Dallas and then Austin in 1992 to be close to their son, Paul and their grandchildren Brett, Evan and Wes Patterson. Gay lived a life rich in purpose and friendships. Ever an activist for progressive causes, she bravely served on an early board of Planned Parenthood in Midland. After the loss of their son, Kelly, Gay became an active advocate during the initial crises of the AIDS epidemic, championing the causes of research funding and the civil rights of victims. In later years, Gay and Jim served as important forces of creative influence and energy at Wildflower Church, a Unitarian Universalist congregation. She was particularly engaged in the music program, singing in the choir, and had fun writing clever new lyrics to old songs. Gay also enjoyed participating in book groups, which provided her with intellectual and spiritual stimulation, and many close friendships. Gay is survived by her husband Jim Patterson, son Paul Patterson, wife Laurie Willis Patterson, all of Austin, grandchildren Brett, Evan and Wes Patterson all of whom live out of state; sister Janey Richardson of Spicewood, Texas, niece Jennifer Thomas, her husband Darrell Thomas and great nieces Amanda Foster and Emma Thomas; and brother Gary Scoggin, his wife Pam Scoggin and nephew John Scoggin of Texas City, Texas. Gay was preceded in death by her son Kelly James Patterson. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 pm at Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf St, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wildflower Church, Doug's House of Project Transitions, or to any charity whose mission is consistent with Gay's strong beliefs in the inclusion and acceptance of all people. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries