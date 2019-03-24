Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Auditorium
4801 La Crosse Avenue
Austin, TX
BROWNE, Gayle Moseley Gayle Moseley Browne, 82, left this Earthly plain and joined her beloved husband, Jim Browne, on Wednesday, March 13th. She spent her last hours surrounded by friends and family and passed quietly. Gayle is survived by her brother William G. Moseley and his wife Daphne, her son Clayton Browne, her son Duncan Browne and his wife Jennifer, and her daughter Valerie Bradley and her husband Don Bradley, as well as six grandchildren. In her public persona, Gayle was a nursery school teacher and child development specialist, an antique dealer, a gourmet cook, and a loving wife and doting mother to two sons and a daughter. Unknown to most, Gayle, like her husband Jim, was a secret Good Samaritan, and a nearly inexhaustible source of emotional and financial support to anyone or any creature she knew needed help. The scores of friends, acquaintances, and animals whose lives she touched will all attest to her good deeds. Helping others was second nature to mom, a deep-seated emotional reflex that reflected her unquenchable empathy for all of God's creatures. And I do mean all of God's creatures, including abandoned kittens and puppies, broken-winged sparrows, and even baby skunks. Gayle Browne befriended those who she helped, so she had a rather eclectic social network. Gayle also counted anyone who contributed to her household as a friend, and that meant all of her domestic help worked with her, not for her, and were always treated like extended family. Gayle was a brilliant, hard-working student who attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, for one year in 1953, taking five or six classes every semester. Gayle then transferred to the University of Alabama, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in 1956. After hearing good things about Austin, Gayle was admitted to the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a Master's in child development in 1958 after just three semesters. Gayle also met Jim Browne, the love of her life, in Austin. Gayle and Jim got married in 1959. Gayle had an active professional career in child development, including teaching nursery school for several years, and co-authoring two textbooks on early childhood development. Not surprisingly, given her lifelong love of old things, Gayle became antique dealer in the early 1970s. The antiques business became a lifelong passion for her, especially antique jewelry. Gayle and Jim both loved to travel, and they were fortunate enough to travel all across the United States and visit almost every country on their bucket list, including India, China, Japan, the Galapagos, Australia, and half a dozen visits to Europe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Settlement Home for Children. Since her death, family and friends have been sharing and enjoying stories and laughter about Gayle Browne and Jim Browne. Please join us for more of the same in a "Celebration of Life" at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave, Austin, Texas, on Saturday, March 30th at Noon with reception to follow. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019
