GAULT, Gene A. Gene A. Gault, age 84, of Taylor Texas passed away on March 24, 2019. Gene loved his family, cars and football. Gene played on the best 6 Man Football team in Texas for the Pflugerville High School Panthers in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart after graduating high school, Dottie Vorwerk. Gene and his family lived all over Texas before settling in Austin where Gene owned GAG Used Car Sales on East First Street in downtown Austin before operating the family owned Mobile Home Haven where the family lived on and off over many years. Dot and Gene loved travelling in their RV, living in Rockport and Lake Whitney, TX, spending summers in Cloudcroft, NM and travelling with an RV Club all over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. They have lived in Taylor for the past 7 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Dottie, of 64 years, son Dennis and his wife Karen, daughter Sheryl, granddaughter Jessica and husband Darin, grandson Ryan, grandson Joshua, great-grandson Raddix, and Sister-in-law Frances and husband John. The family often gathered celebrating holidays, birthdays, and each other, and will be dearly missed. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 am at Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, Texas Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019