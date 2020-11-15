MONGER, Gene Clyde Gene Clyde Monger, formerly of Beaumont, died peacefully November 7, 2020, at his Austin retirement community three months shy of his 96th birthday. He leaves behind his beloved wife, George Anne Monger, two daughters, two grandchildren, and an extended family and numerous friends who celebrate the lasting positive difference he made in the world. The second oldest of five children born to Clyde and Elizabeth Monger, Gene grew up on a tenant farm in rural Illinois. He hunted to help put food on the table and took on odd jobs to boost the family's income. After graduating high school, Gene moved to Texas to work with an uncle and escape the snow. Gene and George Anne enjoyed a wonderful marriage of more than 70 years, raised two children, and pursued meaningful careers (banking for him, library science for her). After graduating from Lamar Junior College in 1947, he interviewed at First National Bank of Beaumont, went to work that same day as a bookkeeper, and three months later was made assistant head of the department. He never looked back. Steadily promoted, Gene assumed responsibility for all internal bank operations and, in the five years before his retirement in 1986, he served as the bank's Executive Vice President. One of his proudest achievements was envisioning an automated system for setting up new customer accounts and that software was eventually used nationwide. Gene earned a BBA in 1965 from Lamar State College of Technology and a master's degree in banking in 1972 from Rutgers University. The George Anne and Gene C. Monger Scholarship in Accounting in Memory of Norma Hall helps accounting students pay for their education at Lamar University. Gene was an investment whiz, fisherman extraordinaire, dedicated gardener, great storyteller, and could grill a spectacular speckled trout. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and the most loyal of friends. He was a Deacon Emeritus at Calder Baptist Church of Beaumont and donated his time to handling the church's accounting for more than 30 years. Gene was a board member of Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas and Sabine Oaks nursing home, where he was named a Board member emeritus after helping restructure that facility's finances to ensure they could continue serving lower-income seniors. He is survived by his wife, George Anne, now of Austin; two daughters, Dinah Monger of Plano and Janis Monger Mason of Austin and her husband Tom; two grandchildren, Kate Mason of Denver and Thomas Hart Mason of Austin; sister Dr. Joanne Baker of Beaumont, brother Wayne Monger and wife Lee of Rusk, and sister-in-law Molly Monger of Emory. He is predeceased by sister Marie and brother Kenneth. There will be no service due to Covid-19 but you may share remembrances at www.allfaithsonline.com/obituary/Gene-Monger
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 N 11th St., Beaumont, TX 77702 or Some Other Place, 590 Center St., Beaumont, TX 77701 to help meet emergency needs of low-income people.