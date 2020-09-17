FREEMAN, Gene Evelyn Hill Age 90, of Austin, Texas transitioned Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born October 10, 1929 in Austin, TX to the late Eugene Hill and Viola Suel. Gene graduated from the San Marcos Colored High School and attended Tillotson College (Now Huston-Tillotson University). Raised as an only child, Gene cultivated a love of helping others. Gene was employed by the Austin Independent School District and the Austin State School for many years as a Teacher's Aide/attendant developing a deep joy in helping students with learning disorders/abilities enhance their quality of life. Upon her retirement, Gene found joy serving as a Foster Grandparent for the Travis County Juvenile Court system, giving love, inspiration, guidance, and hope to many children. Gene was faithful member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Austin, TX. Gene is pre-deceased by her husband, John Earl Freeman and one grandson DeShon Eugene Collins. Gene leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Carrie Freeman Gilbert and Michelle Eugenia Freeman (Georgia Chambers) two sons, John W. Jones, Jr. and Rashad Freeman; and five grandchildren, Jermaine Darnell Gilbert, Kristina Gene Jones, Andrea Gilma Jones, Cassandra Trevino Stokes (Jamie) and Susannah Trevino Garza (Ernesto). Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 5:00pm 8:00pm at Affordable Burial and Cremation, 13009 Dessau Road, Austin, TX 78754. Graveside Service is Friday, September 18, 2020, 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 3304 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78721.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store