OTT, Gene H. Age 80, of String Prairie was called home to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1939 to Emil and Anna Ott. He graduated from Smithville High School in 1958. After high school Gene enlisted in the Army and served in the Army reserves until April 1967. Gene married Imelda Muehr in 1964. Two children, Cynthia and Kenneth, soon followed. Gene worked hard throughout his life to provide for his family. He worked for the City of Austin, but made a career out of working for the United States Postal Service. Gene and Imelda lived in Austin for a few years but it was Gene's greatest joy when he moved to his family farm in String Prairie. He was the happiest when he was outside on the farm checking cattle, baling hay, and tending to his garden. Gene is survived by his wife, Imelda of 56 years; children: Cynthia White and Kenneth Ott & Cheryl; sister: Shirley Pesl & Cyril; grandchildren: Randy White & Whitney, Stacy White & Eric, Dylan White & Cheyenne; great grandchildren: Kenzly and Ryder White, Eli and Collin Bennett, and Carson White. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Anna Ott. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home. Mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in String Prairie. Interment will be held following mass at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.