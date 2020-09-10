Some years ago, Gene and I worked together at the Postal Service. Gene was so good at his job and was always upbeat and positive. I remember him well. We had it in common that we were both in Bastrop County. Geri and I will continue to lift up your family in thoughts and prayers. His "new" birthday in Christ will forever be August 29th, 2020. We are all promised that God has a room prepared for each of us. Gene is there now enjoying the glory of Heaven!

Joseph Gambino

Coworker