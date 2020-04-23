|
PAYNE, Gene Charleworth "Chawa" Gene Payne, 74, of Round Rock died Saturday, April 18th. He was born in Austin, TX on July 3, 1945, a son of the late Milda M. Vasterling and Lloyd W. Payne. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Bridgette L. (Watts) Payne. Family Graveside Services will be at Oakwood Cemetery with his Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Public Viewing following CDC Guideline will be held 3 PM to 6 PM on today at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2020