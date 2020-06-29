MARSHALL, Dr. General Garwood Dr. General Garwood Marshall, the second son of L.M. and M.L. Marshall, was born February 27, 1936 in Austin, Texas. He is a graduate of The Original L.C. Anderson High School, 1953; Morehouse College, Bachelor of Arts degree, 1957; The University of Texas at Austin, Master of Arts degree, 1966 and University of Houston, Doctor of EducationMathematics, 1976. His teaching career in mathematics spanned more than 44 years, beginning in 1957 with his first job at William James High School, Statesboro, Georgia; followed by his return to Austin and employment at Huston-Tillotson College (University), 1966. During his years in Georgia, Dr. Marshall was selected as the Georgia State Chamber of Commerce Regional Teacher of the Year and state finalist for Teacher of the Year. During his years at Huston-Tillotson University, he received two teaching excellence awards and coordinated the founding of The Austin Prefreshman Engineering Program (AusPrep), a member of the Texas Prefreshman Engineering Program, whose goal was to increase the number of minority engineers in Texas. Dr. Marshall joined Ebenezer Third Baptist Church in 1958, under the leadership of Rev. Robert L. Rowe and immediately asked that the church would put him to work. He met his wife, Marian Lavon at Kealing Jr. High School; they began their courtship in 1951 and were married in July 1957. Dr. Marshall considered himself to be a servant leader in all of his civic, social and religious organizations, including: Life member-Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity; Austin Revitalization Authority, Vice Chair-Board of Directors; East Austin Economic Development Corporation, Chair-Board of Directors; Travis County Mental Health-Mental Retardation Board of Directors; Greater Austin Council on Alcoholism, Vice Chairman-Board of Directors; Save Muny(City Municipal Golf Course) Board Member; First Tee of Greater Austin-Responsibility Award recipient, 2018; recipient of the Family of the Year Award, Man of the Year Award and Distinguished Christian Service Award. He also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees for more than 25 years, and church photographer. He was an avid golfer for more than 75 years and was the proud owner of his personal golf cart and trailer. Dr. Marshall was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Lewis and Marion (Light) Marshall. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Marian Lavon; children: Geoffrey (Rhonda) Marshall; Karen (Billy) Clark; Tanya (Shelvin) Moore; Sister Vivian Adams; grandchildren: Brandon and Ashley Clark, Kristen and Kaitlyn Marshall, Prentice Moore, Taleah Moore (Zackery) Hawthorne and Worthington Moore; Sister-in-law Juretta Marshall; nieces, Cheryl Brown, Angela Lee, Kia Hill, Mitzi Marshall; nephew, Larry (Sherry) Marshall & a host of cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, June 29, 4-7 pm at King-Tears Mortuary. Celebration of Life Tuesday, June 30, 11 am at Ebenezer Third Baptist Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Huston-Tillotson University at 900 Chicon Street, Austin, TX 78702 or Ebenezer Child Development Center, 1014 E. 10th Street, Austin, TX 78702



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store