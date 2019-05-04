FORTE, Geneva Geneva Forte, 78, of Austin, passed away on April 30, 2019, after a brief illness. A proud Czech Texan, Geneva was born in Flatonia, the first child of Joe and Annie (Matocha) Tupa. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio, and married Roger Forte in 1959. Shortly thereafter, Roger began work for IBM. In the ensuing years, Geneva and Roger had four children in various locales across the country before moving back to Texas (Austin) in 1975. Besides being an exceptional mother, Geneva was a legendary church volunteer, a fierce half-marathon walker, a paralegal, and a beacon of love, generosity, and bigheartedness to a large extended family and a seemingly endless network of dear friends. Geneva is preceded in death by her husband Roger; her daughter Lori, and her parents Joe and Annie Tupa. She is survived by her siblings Bea Ezba, Gary Tupa and Joey Tupa, and their families; her daughter Lisa Forte and granddaughters Sydney Forte and Shelby Forte; her son Scott Forte; her son Eric Forte, daughter-in-law Jeannee Diaz, and grandsons Vaughn Forte and Zane Forte; and the aforementioned family and friends. A mass for Geneva will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Austin, TX, on Friday May 10, 2019, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your own place of worship, and to any organization that provides services to those in need, in accordance with Geneva's Catholic Christian faith and beliefs. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary