Geneva Marie Rawlins
1930 - 2020
RAWLINS, Geneva Marie Geneva Marie Rawlins, 90, of Austin died Wednesday, June 10th She was born in Guthrie, OK on January 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Juanita Marie (Williams) and Williams Everett Taylor, Sr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12 PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/geneva rawlins) on Thursday, June 18th at Wesley United Methodist Church in Austin, TX with Sylvester C. Chase, Jr. officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday, June 17th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Geneva had selected her musical friend Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
