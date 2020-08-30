BARNES, Geneva Melton Geneva Melton Barnes, born March 26, 1934, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Monday August 24, 2020. She was 86 years old and died of complication due to Alzheimers. Geneva was born in Taylor, TX, but she and her husband, Milton, lived most their lives in Hutto, TX. After they had raised their family, Geneva went to work in Taylor in retail, owned Barnes Sewing Center, and at age 51 went to cosmetology school and earned her cosmetology license. She then worked the next 20 years as a nail technician. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed. We were fortunate to have had her for 86 years, may she rest in peace. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Barnes, her parents, Raymond and Eva Melton, and her brother, Jimmy Melton. Geneva is survived by her husband of 68 years, Milton Barnes; her daughters, Brenda Barnes Morrow and her partner Jesse J. Hill of Taylor, TX and Janeane Barnes Petty and her husband Mark Petty of Hutto, TX; her grandchildren, Matt Henker Barnes and his wife Angela of Madison, WI, Kelsey Cogdell and wife Austin Ricker of Round Rock, TX, Corin Brunetti of Georgetown, TX, and Loghan Petty of Hutto, TX; her brothers, Darwin Melton and his wife Sheila of Lockhart, TX and J.L. Melton of Hutto, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and Friends. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private service. They would like to thank everyone for their caring, love, and support during this difficult time, and a special thanks to Sylvia Kaser for her unconditional care and love for our mother and father. She was her special angel. Thanks to the wonderful care given by the nurses and staff of Compassus hospice. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.