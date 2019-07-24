Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park
2951 Highway 46
New Braunfels, TX
View Map
Geneva Richardson Fellers Obituary
FELLERS, Geneva Richardson Geneva Richardson Fellers, age 81, passed through the Heavenly Gates on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704. Graveside Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 24, 2019
