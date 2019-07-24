|
FELLERS, Geneva Richardson Geneva Richardson Fellers, age 81, passed through the Heavenly Gates on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704. Graveside Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 24, 2019