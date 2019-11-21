Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home South Side
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home South Side
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevie Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevie G. Garza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevie G. Garza Obituary
GARZA, Genevie G. Our Beloved Genevie G. Garza "Jean", age 83, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Grandma Jean was instrumental in taking care of generations of families in Austin as the owner and operator of "Jean's Day Care". She was a kind, caring, and generous soul who never expected anything in return. She volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul and gave to numerous charities. She was also a diehard football fan and enjoyed watching different teams while praying for a victory. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alberto Garza and her parents, Sebastian Guajardo and Ysaura Vela Guajardo. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dorothy Garza; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie Medel-Estrada and Leonard Estrada; sisters: Stella (Kite) Galvan, Ernestine (Fred) Martinez, Sylvia (Robert) Sanchez, Sara Rocha, Lillie (Adam) Martinez, Mary (Mike) Santillan, and Eva (Ernest) DeLaGarza; brothers: Albert (Caroline) Guajardo, Sebastian (Sandra) Guajardo, Raymond Guajardo, Jasper Guajardo, Noel (Julie) Guajardo, and Adam Guajardo; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Jean was devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She instilled the love of God in her family and believed that all things were possible through Faith. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -