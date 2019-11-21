|
GARZA, Genevie G. Our Beloved Genevie G. Garza "Jean", age 83, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Grandma Jean was instrumental in taking care of generations of families in Austin as the owner and operator of "Jean's Day Care". She was a kind, caring, and generous soul who never expected anything in return. She volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul and gave to numerous charities. She was also a diehard football fan and enjoyed watching different teams while praying for a victory. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alberto Garza and her parents, Sebastian Guajardo and Ysaura Vela Guajardo. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dorothy Garza; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie Medel-Estrada and Leonard Estrada; sisters: Stella (Kite) Galvan, Ernestine (Fred) Martinez, Sylvia (Robert) Sanchez, Sara Rocha, Lillie (Adam) Martinez, Mary (Mike) Santillan, and Eva (Ernest) DeLaGarza; brothers: Albert (Caroline) Guajardo, Sebastian (Sandra) Guajardo, Raymond Guajardo, Jasper Guajardo, Noel (Julie) Guajardo, and Adam Guajardo; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Jean was devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She instilled the love of God in her family and believed that all things were possible through Faith. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019