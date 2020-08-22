CAIN, Genevieve Shelton Age 85, of Katy, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Katy. Born to Kenneth G. and Della Voss Shelton in Beaumont, Texas, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) O. Cain. They were married 43 years prior to his death in 2013. The Shelton family lived in Beaumont until 1948 when they moved to Austin, where Genevieve lived as a teenager, university student, young bride and homemaker, as well as a professional. She graduated from Austin High School and then went on to the University of Texas whereupon she graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. Gen was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity. Following her graduation, she began her work as an interior designer with Cabinis-Brown Furniture Company. A number of years after decorating numerous homes in the Austin area, Genevieve opened her retail shop, Cain Galleries, selling items that were imported from China. She was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. Being brought up in a Christian home, Genevieve gave her life to the Lord at the age of 6. She became a member of First Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas. Moving to Austin she was part of organizing Central Baptist Church which later became Great Hills Baptist Church. While in Katy these past few years, Gen attended Second Baptist Church, Katy Campus. The Cains were world travelers enjoying trips to European countries, Asian countries and exploring Northern African Countries. In the early1970s, one of their adventures took them to Puerto Vallerta, Mexico, which kept drawing them for return visits. Deciding to buy a home being built, they completed the beautifully decorated home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. They spent many vacation days basking in the sun and enjoying the beautiful scenery of this land. They returned to Puerto Vallarta every chance they were afforded. In 2014, Genevieve moved to Katy where she was residing at the time of her death. She is survived by her sister, Mary Shelton Alexander of Katy. She also had five nieces and nephews and their spouses; Alison and Lonny Anway of North Richland Hills, Texas; Brenda and Rick Masek of Hallettsville, Texas; Bill and Kathleen Alexander of Bells, Texas; Jennifer and John Grady of Eagle, Idaho and Kenneth and Ellen Alexander of Katy. Additionally, she is survived by numerous great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews. While Genevieve had no children of her own, she became an extended member of the Alexander family. Family graveside service will be held at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Cook-Walden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of donor's choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
.