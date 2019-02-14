Home

George Bowen Obituary
BOWEN, George Robert (Bob) Age 91, of Austin, TX passed away on February 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Hope Presbyterian Church, 11512 Olson Dr, Austin, TX. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In addition, a gathering of friends at the Lakeline Oaks Retirement Community will be held Monday, February 18th at 3:00 pm. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice Austin Christopher House, the University of Arkansas Margaret & George Bowen Music Scholarship, or a . Remembrances may be left at http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/neptune-society
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019
