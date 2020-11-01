1/1
George Browning Biggs Jr.
BIGGS JR., George Browning On Sunday, October 18th, 2020, George Browning Biggs, Jr. entered into eternal rest and his spirit went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ. George was a loving husband to Jean Hansen Biggs for sixty-six years until her passing in 2019. He was known by friends and family for his generous nature and loyal friendship. George's life was punctuated by his passion and deep dedication to his musical pursuits and his faith practice. George leaves behind a legacy of original musical compositions, including a cantata that he composed in his 80s, titled "Watching for God at Dawn." After completing a bachelor's degree at Dartmouth College, a masters of music from Eastman School and a masters of arts in biblical literature from Wheaton College, George was awarded a PhD in music theory and music education at Indiana University. George held teaching positions at Messiah College in Pennsylvania, Barrington College in Rhode Island, Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, and Presbyterian Pan Am School in Kingsville, Texas. Born on November 26th, 1929 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Elaine and George Browning Biggs, Sr., George had an older sister Flora and younger brother Raymond, now both deceased. He has two daughters: Karen Berman, married to Jonathan Berman, from Oak Park, IL, and Janet Biggs, married to Robert Cmar, from Brooklyn, NY. Karen and Jonathan have two daughters, Caroline Louise and Claire Elaine. A virtual memorial service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 2 PM CST at https://youtu.be/hvy1A1nTbsU He will be buried at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery, Brattleboro, VT. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 703 S Church St, Georgetown, TX 78626 (https://www.fpcgeorgetown.org/) or to Doctors Without Borders (https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/).

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 1, 2020.
