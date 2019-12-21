|
ZENTNER, George Conrad On Saturday December 14, 2019, George Conrad Zentner, loving husband to Antonia and father of three children passed away at the age of 77. George was born on November 6, 1942 in East Pittsburg Pennsylvania to Charles and Sara Zentner. He enlisted into the US Air Force in 1960 where he served 26 years of honorable service obtaining three Air Force commendation Medals, Five Air Medals, Bronze Star Vietnam, and Meritorious Service Medal to mention only a few. George was preceded in death by his father Charles and his mother Sara. He is survived by his wife Antonia, daughter Julia and husband Larry Barber of Liberty Hill, daughter Georgina Zentner of Hutto, son George Jr. and wife Carol Zentner of Hutto, grandchildren Joseph Barber of Liberty Hill, Brandon Zentner of Austin, and Patrick Lynn of San Antonio. In addition, he is survived by his brother Charles Zentner of Florida and sister Frances Hindman of Pennsylvania. George was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Funeral services will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills located at 9700 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin TX 78750.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019