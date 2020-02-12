|
KRIEG, George E. MAJ. USAF Major George E. Krieg, USAF passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020. George was born on November 30, 1932 in Jackson, Michigan to Roy and Eunice Krieg (preceded in death). After attending Wayne State and Omaha University, he joined the Air Force and quickly excelled to the rank of Major. He piloted the F-89, KC-135, RF-4, T-34, T-38, F-86 and B-52 aircraft. During his 22 years of service he flew worldwide to include the Continental US, Alaska, Europe and the South Pacific. He received many accolades including the Air Commendation Medal and the distinguished Flying Cross Award by serving his country in the Vietnam War. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Hedwig Rezhak whom he married on December 23, 1961. George had a kind and gentle spirit and was a nurturing family man. After retiring from the Air Force in 1975, George settled into civilian life as a caring and loving husband and father. George is survived by his wife, Hedwig Krieg, his son Matthew Krieg and wife Ruth, daughter Theresa Morgan and husband David, grandson Alex Morgan and wife Nicole, grandson Jerry Miller and wife Valerie, and granddaughter Elizabeth Miller. Fly high until we meet again in heaven. We will miss you and love you always! Major Krieg will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will full military honors on Thursday February 13, 2020.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020