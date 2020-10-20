OSWALD, George Edward Age 74, passed away October 14th, 2020 in Austin, TX, surrounded by family he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kim Oswald of Austin, sons Justin Oswald of Fort Worth and Nicholas Oswald of Austin, daughters Devon Oswald of Champaign, IL, and Carlyn Oswald of Fayetteville, AR. He is also survived by his siblings, Rev. John Oswald, Msgr. Richard Oswald, and Fred Oswald (Sarah Spencer) of Little Rock, AR; Johanna Oswald of Austin, TX; Mark Oswald (Ruth Williams) of Santa Fe, NM; sister-in-law Judy Oswald of Little Rock, AR; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Hilda Oswald and his brother Kenneth of Little Rock. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 13th, 1945. He received degrees from Christian Brothers College and the University of Tennessee, and worked the majority of his career as a civil engineer managing and mitigating flooding in the Central Texas area. George was a longtime and active member of Westlake United Methodist Church. He was dedicated to serving the less fortunate, including through being active with the Mobile Loaves & Fishes ministry. He passed on the importance of family, perseverance, and compassion to his children. A grounding presence for those around him, he maintained his wonderful sense of humor, even while enduring the burdens of his illness. The strength of his character earned him the respect of many. He loved listening to live music, the outdoors, cycling, and making a mean brisket. He lived his entire life to the fullest and will be dearly missed. A virtual memorial service will be held by Westlake United Methodist Church on October 27th, 2020 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at mlf.org
