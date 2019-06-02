|
|
WELDER, George Edward George Edward Welder, 92, of Kingsland Tx. died peacefully at his home May 27, 2019. He was a WWII Veteran who graduated with a BS in geology from UT Austin and a MS from University of Colorado. He worked in Wyoming and New Mexico as geologist/hydrologist with the USGS for thirty years. He is survived by his wife Anne, son Carl of Austin, and daughter Adrienne of Steamboat Springs, CO. Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano TX. [email protected] A private memorial/celebration will be held at a later date. s
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019