Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc
307 E Sandstone St
Llano, TX 78643
(325) 247-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for George Welder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Welder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Edward Welder Obituary
WELDER, George Edward George Edward Welder, 92, of Kingsland Tx. died peacefully at his home May 27, 2019. He was a WWII Veteran who graduated with a BS in geology from UT Austin and a MS from University of Colorado. He worked in Wyoming and New Mexico as geologist/hydrologist with the USGS for thirty years. He is survived by his wife Anne, son Carl of Austin, and daughter Adrienne of Steamboat Springs, CO. Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano TX. [email protected] A private memorial/celebration will be held at a later date. s
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now