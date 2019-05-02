WENDT, George Erwin George Erwin Wendt passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at the home he built in Rosanky, Texas. He was born September 29, 1933 to K.B. and Christine Wendt in San Felipe County. He is survived by his only son, Tim Wendt (Emma Robinson), his two granddaughters; Chelse Peterson (Douglas) and Jade Wendt, one great-granddaughter; Aubrey Peterson. He also leaves behind one brother, Bruce Wendt (Darlene), along with many other loved ones and dear friends. George was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Peggy Wendt, both parents, sisters; Idell Wood and Mary Callahan and brother Bill Hess. George proudly served in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean war. He received numerous medals and awards for his service. He was a devoted husband and father who believed in serving God and his Country. He was an active member of the Rosanky Baptist Church for many years. There will be a Memorial Service held at Hills Prairie Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30AM. There will be food and fellowship to follow the service. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary