FRITZ, George H. Aug. 6, 1947 - Dec. 3, 2018 Passed away in Austin December 3, 2018. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:am at Bethany Lutheran Church, located on W. Slaughter Lane, Austin. A reception will follow at the church after the service George was born August 6, 1947 to Helmuth Fritz and Ruth Johns. George lived in Austin most of his life. he and his family spent some time living on the coast in Corpus. He attended school in Austin, graduating from Travis High School in 1965. After graduation, he studied part time at the University of Texas in engineering. George served in the United States Army reserve as a specialist 4 until his honorable discharge November 30, 1972. In 1970 he opened "George's Git It & Go" and was known as the Beer Baron in East Austin. He closed down in 1991and followed with a construction company "Riata Enterprises", until his death. George spent many man hours supporting rodeo Austin from 1989 to 2018. He and Peggy met in 1969 and were married September 19, 1970 and were married for 48 years. They had three children, Michael, George, Jr and Rebecca. In 1983 they moved the kids to Manchaca, Texas, where they had built their dream home. George is preceded in death by his parents, and their son George "Pepper". He is survived by his wife Peggy, son Michael, daughter Rebecca (Chris) Morris. He leaves behind his two treasured grandbabies Caleb Oldfather and Ember "Little Lady" Morris. Donations in memory of George can be made to the or Rodeo Austin Scholarship Fund. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary