George H. Mitchell


1933 - 2019
George H. Mitchell Obituary
MITCHELL, George H. (1933 2019) George H. Mitchell, long time past president and CEO of the University Co-operative Society, has passed away on September 14, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Antonia Mitchell, five children and their spouses, and three grandchildren. George was born in Waterbury, Connecticut in 1933, 7th of 9 children to Henry and Mary Mitchell. George grew up with entrepreneurial spirit early on and always had a knack for business and spent most of his career in retail executive positions, turning around failing businesses into flourishing enterprises. In high school through college and in the army, he was quite the football legend and star. He earned his B.S. from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mr. Mitchell was the CEO of the University Co-op from 1987 until his retirement in 2016. When he assumed leadership of the Co-op, he quickly turned it into one of the most profitable bookstores in the country and, as a consequence, received numerous awards from the industry's national association as a leading store director. He was the driving force behind awards for faculty authored books, and for undergraduate and graduate research accomplishments at the University of Texas at Austin. It was he who led the Co-op Board of Directors in directing 100 percent of store profits (which over the years totaled many millions of dollars) to projects that enriched the quality of academic life and which otherwise would not have been funded. He loved and rooted for the Longhorns until his last days. At Mr. Mitchell's request, no services will be held. For information on an informal gathering to celebrate Mr. Mitchell's life and legacy, please email [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019
