HAMMERS, George George Hammers, was born in Oil City, PA on October 19, 1938 and came to a peaceful end on June 14, 2019 at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Roberta and his sister Cathy. George was a loving father, husband and grandfather and is survived by his wife Pam, son Donny (Karen), son Doug (Brenda), daughter LeeAnn (Keith), daughter Emily, twins Jason (Jim) and Gina (Tim), step-daughter Kelly, step-son Michael, step-daughter Kristy (Scooter), step-son Aaron, step-son Joey, step-daughter Brandy, step-son Robbie and 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.George worked in retail sales in the Austin area for Rainbo Bread, Herby's, Lance and Wag-a-bag. He was an avid sports fan and loved UT sports, so much so that he had season baseball tickets since Disch-Falk opened and worked the gate at the football games for 20+ years. He also worked at Dell Diamond/RR Express for 20 years. A Memorial will be on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the United Heritage Bldg. at Dell Diamond.