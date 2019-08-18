|
HUGHES, George David George David Hughes, 66, passed away suddenly on August 14th. He was surrounded with his loved ones and went peacefully holding his daughter's hand. David was a hard worker and loved to entertain his family and friends. He was a very talented guitarist and could quiet a room the moment he started to play. He had a very good heart and would do anything for anyone without a question or moment's notice. David is survived by his ex-wife - Deborah Hughes, daughter Misty, grandchildren - Faith, Seth, Ethan, Terry Jr. and numerous loved ones.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019