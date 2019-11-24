|
SHIA, George Joseph George Joseph Shia, 90, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on November 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 16, 1929, in Wheeling, West Virginia, one of five children of S.A. Shia and Mary Joseph Shia. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. In 1955, he graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Dentistry. After graduation, he served with the Northeast Air Command of the United States Air Force in Newfoundland and attained the rank of Captain. As a way to pass time during the cold Canadian winters, he began playing duplicate bridge with fellow servicemen. He returned to Austin in 1957, practiced several years of general dentistry, and then enrolled in the graduate program in Orthodontics at Columbia University. Following the completion of this specialty training, he returned to Austin, and began an orthodontic practice in 1962. He continued to practice for the next 51 years. While practicing orthodontics full time, he began the Option II MBA program at the University of Texas at Austin and graduated in 1984. George provided orthodontic treatment to thousands of children and adults ranging in age from four days to 82 years. Many of his patients had cleft palates and special needs. In 1966, he was awarded a United States Department of Health, Education, and Welfare Traineeship Grant at the Lancaster Cleft Palate Institute. Later, he became a founding member of the Central Texas Cleft Palate Team. For over 30 years, he wrote and lectured on the Broussard Two-Force Technique to various orthodontic societies throughout the United States and the world. He received many professional honors during his life. He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, and a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry. As a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, he served on the Council on Practice Administration and on the Council on Insurance for 14 years. George was a lifelong devout Catholic. He was installed into the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree. He was also a member of the Serra Club for many years. Later, the Pope honored and accepted him into the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. He was a member of this religious organization for over 45 years and attained the high rank of Knight Grand Cross. During his retirement, he enjoyed attending weekly Bible study classes with his wife at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church. He also resumed playing duplicate bridge on a competitive basis with fellow members of the Bridge Center of Austin. George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Claire Marie Gorra. They were blessed with eight children and 14 grandchildren: Monica Amparo and husband Ernesto (Elena); Gregory (deceased); Adrienne Draper and husband David (Leila, Isabelle, Juliette); Sylvia Jabour and husband David (Raphael, Gabrielle, David), Claudia Macora (Gregory, Madeleine, Luke), Jessica Scott and husband James (Claire Marie, James, Sophia, Abigail), Angela (deceased) and Ramona. He had four sisters whom he adored: Paula Hundley, Nettie Hage (deceased), Mildred Joseph, and Madelyn George. He also had numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family members whom he loved dearly. Pallbearers will be David Draper, Dwight Galbi, David Jabour, Philip Joseph, Sammie Joseph, Jr., and James Scott. Honorary pallbearers are Ernesto Amparo, Anthony Ferris, John Ferris, Thomas George, Brooks Goldsmith, Doug Hirsh, Albert Klimas, Michael McNeil, Joseph Quander, and Larry Schrader. Recitation of the Rosary followed by a visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd, Austin. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis followed by burial at Assumption Cemetery. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis King of France Catholic Church (George J. Shia Memorial Fund) or Hospice Austin. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019