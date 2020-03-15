Home

George Maurice Small

George Maurice Small Obituary
SMALL, George Maurice George Maurice Small died at home on March 9, 2020. Born in Lubbock in 1930, George moved to Austin in 1965 to serve as Associate Rector of All Saints' Episcopal Church and later as Rector of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. Congregations treasured his Sunday sermons blending scripture, philosophy, psychology, personal anecdotes and pop culture (often "Peanuts" or the latest top-40 hit). After leaving the ministry, George earned a PhD in psychology and became a psychologist at the Texas State Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation. Over the years, he was a singer, actor, painter, fisherman and furniture and jewelry maker. He loved music, movies, detective novels, magicians and stand-up comics (especially Bob Newhart). George will be remembered for his keen intellect, compassion, and wry, irreverent sense of humor. And, it must be said, his striking good looks. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his daughters Sharon Ray, Mauri Small and Martha Morgan and their spouses, and his grandchildren Jessica Ray and Will Schulz.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020
