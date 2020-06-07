MURRAY, George Herman George Herman Murray, age 83, of Austin, Texas gently passed-away Thursday, May 28, 2020. George was born in Canton, Illinois on June 5, 1936. He was the son of the late Herman Elijah Murray, and the late Lela Lucille Ramsay Murray, and husband of the late Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Wrinn Murray to whom he was married for 55 years before her passing in January, 2017. George was raised in Canton, Illinois and served as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve before moving to Charlottesville, where he graduated from the University of Virginia. George married his wife Janie on April 14, 1962 in a small wedding chapel on the campus of UVA shortly after graduation. George and Janie moved to New Haven, Connecticut where they settled down to begin their family, having a son, George Brinton Murray, born July 19, 1963 and Elizabeth Ann Murray, born July 8, 1964. George began what was to become a long and successful career with IBM Corporation in 1962. George's career kept his family moving from New Haven, Connecticut to Lexington, Kentucky where he was in product planning management. After several years in Lexington, George and his family relocated to Austin, Texas in the late 60's where he and Janie had their third child, daughter, Jane Terrell "Janie" Murray, born January 20, 1972. George spent the rest of his career with IBM Corporation as a Technical Education Consultant, traveling extensively meeting with presidents and chancellors at numerous universities thought the country. He also had a passion for real estate and became an avid real estate investor, primarily in commercial real estate. George retired from IBM Corporation in the 90's after more than 33 years of doing what he loved. George and his wife Janie loved to travel and travel the world they did. George especially enjoyed one of his last trips to Antarctica, marking it his sixth of the seven continents he was able to see and enjoy. George was a wonderful storyteller and could captivate anyone's attention with his charismatic way with words. George and Janie loved beyond measure there four beautiful grandchildren, Jeffery "Michael" Bellamy, Jackson Murray Brydson, Elizabeth Wrinn "Pepper" Brydson and Beau Gatewood Brydson. George has ascended into heaven to be with his beautiful wife Janie, and will be forever, loved, cherished, and missed. George is survived by his daughter Janie Murray Brydson and her husband Robert Casey Brydson of Austin, TX. Daughter Elizabeth Ann Murray of Lake Forest, CA and son George Brinton Murray of Austin, TX. George is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Jeffery Michael Bellamy, Jackson Murray Brydson, Elizabeth Wrinn "Pepper" Brydson and Beau Gatewood Brydson. Family and friends will be received at a later date in Wallingford, CT with a burial held in Holy Trinity Cemetery Wallingford, CT. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.