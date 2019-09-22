|
PATE, George David George David Pate, Jr., 73 of Austin, passed away peacefully and comfortably early Friday morning, September 13, 2019 comforted by the music of the Essential Willie and Elvis' Greatest Hits CDs playing in the background and his family and dearest friends nearby. George was born on March 16, 1946 in Harlingen, TX to Ann Adeline and George David Pate, Sr. - the first born of five children. A native Texan by birth and heart, he wore his cowboy hat with pride and joy even while being admitted to Seton hospital for his final ride. George suffered traumatic brain injury when he was 15 years old due to a self-inflicted GSW to the right side of his head during his sophomore year in high school in Sault St Marie, MI. Unsuccessful in his attempt at suicide, he lived life to the fullest extent possible considering his disfigurement and traumatic injuries. While he didn't live the life of a privileged individual, he lived comfortably, loved by his family and friends. He never met a stranger that he didn't win over with his exaggerated stories of triumphs. As an adult his most satisfying pleasures were drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo "don't tell me, he had nothin' to do". George coined several colloquialisms including "nannybar" and "faggada-matchin' said nothin'" used in response to possible frustration during conversations with others not on the same wavelength he was on. George moved to Austin from North Little Rock, AR in 2005 and settled into his sunset years living at Sunchase Condominiums. George was a colorful character, well-liked by his neighbors, and he enjoyed interacting with his buddies hanging out by the pool. He was a regular fixture walking the complex on a daily basis. He also enjoyed attending the annual ROT Biker Rally and adding patches to his black leather Harley vest to compliment the two Harley tattoos he proudly displayed on his forearms. He received devoted attention from his long serving caregivers, Carol Jones and Jose Artiles Ruiz while he was independent enough to live alone. George continued to receive concierge-level service from the staff and nursing attendants at Austin Retirement and Nursing Center (ARNC) for the last two years of his life. He entertained them be-bopping around in his wheelchair listening to Elvis tunes or breaking out in random song to whatever was inspiring him. The entire staff at ARNC deserve praise for the tender care they bestowed upon him. George is preceded in death by his parents, Ann and George Pate of North Little Rock, AR, his sister Virginia Sue, and his brother Dean Alan. He is survived by his brother Samuel (Connie), his sister, Rebecca Parish (Robert), his nephews Zachary (Olivia), Adam (Autumn), Devin, Jonathan, Justin and Gabriel, his nieces Sera Bonds (Adam Rosenbloom), Jordyn Bonds (Joel Roston) and grandnephews Naz and Bodhi Rosenbloom, Evan and Donnie, and grandnieces, Olive, Tatum and Shelby. A special expression of gratitude from our family is given to the nurses and doctors at Ascension Seton Medical Center, the administrative, service, and nursing staff at Austin Retirement and Nursing Center, and the attending nursing staff from Magnolia Hospice. Their collective expression of sincere and tender care during George's final days was exemplary of how people should be treated when life is fleeting. A small graveside memorial service is scheduled at Oakland Cemetery in Little Rock, AR for Saturday, October 19th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations in George's name can be made online to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or by mail to Austin Retirement and Nursing Center (6909 Burnet Lane, Austin, TX 78757), or Magnolia Hospice Austin (c/o 1250 E Copeland Rd., Suite 260, Arlington, TX 76001).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019