SEAGERT, George Lt. George Seagert Jr. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and his devoted caregiver, Maria Ramirez, on February 22, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1923, to George and Haidee Seagert. Following high school, George worked as a messenger for the Mellon National Bank. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. As a Seaman and Photographer Third Class, he enrolled in the Officer Training Program (NROTC) and attended SMU and The University of Texas where he joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After WWII he proudly served in the Naval Reserves for 18 years at the rank of Lieutenant. George became the Director of the Conventions Department of the Austin Chamber of Commerce in 1952 and inaugurated and edited The Austin Magazine. In 1972, he became Marketing Director for Austin Savings and Loan Association and in 1980 joined the Texas Bankers Association to edit their monthly publication, Texas Banking. When George was a boy he began singing at Saint Paul's Cathedral in his hometown. During the 1950's George's love of musical theatre and performing led to his participation in the Austin Civic Theater starring in local productions of "Guys and Dolls", as Guy Masterson, and "Mister Roberts" among many others. This lifetime passion culminated in becoming a member of Liz Carpenter's GBATTS for 27 years. Swimming, biking and tennis were hobbies for George. He was a member of the Octogenarian Club at Barton Springs. Exercise countered the debilitating effects of his neuropathy and George exercised regularly at the YMCA where he engaged with the world. George was a member of the Headliner's Club from its inception in 1956. He was a board member for Laguna Gloria Art Museum, a member of the Austin Kiwanis Club, the English Speaking Union and the Austin Dance Club. At the age of 80 he became a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Being gregarious by nature, George opened his warm and inviting home to many friends, old and new, many of whom he'd met while travelling the world with his wife, Lael. George is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Lael Cater Seagert of Austin, and his 3 stepchildren, Tracey McCullick, Jim McCullick and Elena Coates, his son-in-law, Bruce Wilcoxon, and five grandchildren, Brettany Boozer, Loryn McCullick, Will McCullick, Henry Wilcoxon and Glenn Wilcoxon, and nephews, George Seagert and Rick Myers. He was predeceased by his sisters, Phyllis Schum, and Sue Myers, stepdaughter, Lynda Layle, and nephew Michael Myers. The family would like to thank all of George's wonderful caregivers and Hospice Austin for their kindness and devotion to George's wellbeing. Many thanks as well to the Special Transit Service of Capitol Metro. George wanted to add: "The Song Is Ended, But The Melody Lingers On." The Memorial Service for Mr. Seagert will be held on Friday, April 5, at 2:00, at the Church of the Good Shepherd. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019