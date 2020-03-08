|
SHELLEY, George Pendexter George Pendexter Shelley, 92, was born in Austin on October 25, 1928 and died on March 4, 2020, and was a lifelong resident of this city. He was the son of the late George Elgin Shelley and Ellen H. Carroll Shelley. He was a member of St. Austin Catholic Church all of his life, and until recently, was a Lector at Mass each Sunday. George's paternal ancestors were long time members of the south coming originally from Alabama. Captain Jacob D. Shelley was a member of the confederate army during the civil and was George's paternal great-grandfather. After the war Shelley's family migrated to Austin. George's great-uncles were prominent lawyers in Austin and influenced George's Dad, "Gen", into joining the law profession. His father, like George, graduated from High School in Austin and attended the University of Texas. Gen was on the 1894 editorial staff of the "Cactus," its first edition. Gen went on to become a leading member for the legal world of Texas. Though he never entered politics Gen had great influence. He was a president of the Texas Bar Association, 1931-32, and helped found the State Bar of Texas, becoming a member of its first board of directors. Among other leadership roles Gen helped found several banks, was a board member of the Capital National Bank and Walker's Austin Chili Company. George, like his father, attended the UT Law School and was admitted to the Texas Bar. In 1950 George accompanied his parents on a trip to Europe, sailing on the Queen Mary to Cherbourg, France from New York. The family visited several countries, including England and Ireland. The highlight of the trip was a visit to cousins in London. In Ireland, birth place of George's maternal great-grandfather, John William Carroll, they were able to obtain old baptism and marriage records of many ancestors at the church. In later years he enjoyed traveling in the US. He even made a rafting trip through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado river. He traveled again to Europe, visited his cousin in Panama and made a trip to Africa. George had an avid interest in classical music and opera, and had a large collection of records. In his younger years he played the piano. He often attended opera productions in Austin and Houston, and was a patron of the Austin Symphony. He particularly enjoyed Gilbert and Sullivan operas, and would often recite the lyrics spontaneously. George was a philanthropist. He supported his church, the Austin Symphony, and several other charities. Along the way, he studied photography, both taking photos, developing and printing them. He was a bridge and Scrabble player at the tournament level, and won several awards. He never married, but often visited his many cousins in Austin, Houston and Baytown. George is survived by many of these cousins. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd., Austin. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Austin Catholic Church, 2026 Guadalupe St., Austin. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Peter Opiela, John Opiela and Matthew Opiela. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dr. Milton Felder, Dr. William Halden, Mark Finley, Jo Rice Carroll, Jr. and Alex Opiela. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and Westminster staff who cared for George in his final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in his name. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020