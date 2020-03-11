|
ROHRBOUGH, George Stephen On Friday, March 6, 2020, George Stephen Rohrbough, loving husband, father and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Gassaway, West Virginia on March 12, 1957. He served his country in the United States Army from September 1978 December 1982. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jennie Mae Rohrbough, daughter Leandra Elena Rohrbough and son Oscar James Rohrbough; brothers Jerry and Earl Rohrbough; sisters Lillie Rohrbough, Lola Loretta Schoonmaker and Marsha Frame. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar James Rohrbough and Helen Virginia Perrine Rohrbough; and brothers: John Carson Rohrbough, Bernard Ray Rohrbough, Oscar Otis Rohrbough, Edward Rohrbough; Sisters Kathleen Pearl Rohrbough, Lillian Margaret Bostic, Mary Joann Kesling and Louise Mae Rohrbough. God blessed him with wisdom and knowledge to serve others in many things. He was a mechanic by trade, but he was also a carpenter, farmer, counselor, council man and even an attorney all driven by God's wisdom. Always willing to lend a hand. He was by no means a quiet man. He spoke his mind and stood up for what was right. He loved God, his family, friends and his country. He will be missed by all and we know he is hand in hand with the master builder walking on streets of gold. We hold on to the hope that one day we will all see each other again. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 with Homegoing Service to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at United Christians House of Prayer Church; 7929 Hwy 183 South, Austin, TX 78747 (crossroad McKenzie Rd/183 south); with Pastor Jesus Guerrero officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at Cook-Walden/ Forest Oaks at 6300 William Cannon Dr., Austin, TX 78749 at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020