BOTBYL, George Warren Our family pillar and loving father George Warren Botbyl, 88, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven. He journeyed upward in the arms of loving angels on Friday, December 20, 2019. George was born to Marjorie and George in Glen Ridge, NJ, and is survived by his four children and their families, Gregory and Karen Botbyl, Katherine and William St. Jean, Linda Branham and Tim Kihnel, and Douglas Botbyl. He was an excellent grandfather to his nine grandchildren: Jacqueline, Jeremiah, Andrew, Jeffrey, Joshua, Kimberly, John-Michael, Bridget, Trent, and four great grandchildren: Asha, Aiden, Tabitha, and Cooper. Also survived by his younger brother Allan and his wife Joan. George graduated from the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force to become a pilot and see the world. During pilot training he met and married his Texas sweetheart Billie Lee Moeser who helped raise the children and complemented his 30 years of service. Retiring from the Air Force they returned to their residence in Austin, Texas where George continued his professional career as a professor at The University of Texas Center of Space Research. Upon final retirement they enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren across the country, while George stayed active in financial planning, walking with his many close friends, and socializing with his coffee group. He will be missed by family and friends for his encouragement, guidance, and as a positive role model to all. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home on North Lamar. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 24, 2019