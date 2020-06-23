BERRY, George William George William Berry, 85, of Austin, passed to his heavenly home Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1935 to Velma Weilenman Berry and George Sebastian Berry in Lubbock, Texas. George attended Lubbock High School and played on the State Championship 4-A football team of 1951. He subsequently attended San Angelo Junior College and the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1956 and his MBA in 1957. He served in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1960. He married Marilyn Moore of El Dorado, Arkansas on July 27, 1957 and returned to UT where he was awarded his PhD in 1961. He joined the faculty of Texas Tech University and remained there until 1969, retiring as a Professor and Chairman of Graduate Studies in the School of Business. Among his students were Tom Craddick, former Speaker of the Texas House and Kent Hance, Chancellor Emeritus of the Texas Tech University System. In 1998, he was honored by the endowment of the George Wm. Berry Chair in Finance at Texas Tech University. In 1964, he began working as an independent consultant in economics and served as an expert witness for financial institutions in depositions, hearings and administrative cases on more than one thousand occasions. He moved with his family to Austin in 1978. His memberships in professional and honorary societies included: Phi Kappa Phi, American Finance Association, American Economic Association, Southern Economic Association, American Association of University Professors, along with civic clubs such as Toastmasters and Rotary Clubs. He served as a Director of The Austin Club. Dr. Berry also served as officer or director of: Hale County Savings, Alamo Title Holding Company, Alamo Title Insurance Company, Bank of Austin, Independent Bankers Association, CBC Inc., and Gulf States Enterprises. He was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church for the past 42 years and a Deacon for the past 11 years, serving as president of Adult 3 Men's Sunday School as well as on numerous committees and the Hyde Park Foundation. He participated in the International Congress on Revival, with multiple mission trips to Budapest, Salzburg, and Belfast. His faith was strengthened by numerous trips to Israel. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; his sister Ludonna Burnham of Graham; sons James M. Berry, MD and wife Dr. Elizabeth Heitman of Dallas, John B. Berry and wife Patricia of Houston, Robert W. Berry, JD of Austin, David L. Berry, MD and wife Lisa of Austin; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his twin brother Alfred Milton Berry (1935). Services will be held at the Hyde Park Baptist Church Worship Center on Wednesday, June 24 at 2pm. Non-family members should observe appropriate distancing precautions. Online access to services will be provided. Members of the Adult 3 Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hyde Park Baptist Church are welcomed. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Weed-Corley-Fish of Austin. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 23, 2020.