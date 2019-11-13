|
|
CHAMBERLAIN, Georgia Georgia (Kocurek) Chamberlain passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday November 7th 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Granger Texas on July 14th 1927 to Rudolph J and Julia Dubil Kocurek, she was preceded in death by her parents , husband Alexander James Chamberlain , Brothers Jerome Kocurek, Albin Kocurek, sister Lilian Dockery, nieces Linda Dalton, Karen Bryson and nephew Dan Dockery . Georgia is survived by her sister Martha Cervenka from Houston . Daughter Laurie Taylor of Austin , son Kent Chamberlain , wife Martha of San Antonio , grandson's Alec Chamberlain and Ian Chamberlain of San Antonio. Nieces and nephews Alan Cervenka, Gail Snyder, Pam Overly, Diane Cervenka, Karol Bruton, Susan White, Randy Kocurek, Glenn Kocurek, Wayne Kocurek, Lawrence Kocurek and John Kocurek, Netta Sadin , Julianne Crawford , Terry Jewett , Dennis Dockery , Tim Dockery , Steve Dockery , Mark Docery , and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Georgia graduated Granger High School in 1944 at the age of 16 then at age 17 she joined the US Cadet School of Nursing held in Austin's Seton Hall and hospital. When she was19 years old she returned to Granger to help her mother take care of their meat market and grocery store. Her father was in poor health at the time. She then went on to work at the Texas school for the deaf in Austin to teach personal health and grooming ,she did that for five years. She then met her beloved husband Alexander Chamberlain at Bergstrom Air Force Base ,they married, she quit teaching and stayed in Austin where they raised their two children. Georgia was a devout Catholic. She was very active in the Catholic church and was involved with Sacred Heart , St. Thomas More and helped start St. Vincent De Paul in Austin where she was a faithful member. She was very active in the Czech community and could speak and read fluent Czech. In addition to her love of family and friends she loved her little dog Daisy. The family would like to thank her loving friends Teresa and Jeff Clark, Leon Peters, Kelly and Robert Tavarez, Don and Shirley Meyers , and cousin Evelyn Lanier for all of their help through the years. Special thanks to Visiting Angels home care for their compassionate caregivers. Georgia asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to or the Holy Family Catholic School in Austin . We will miss her gentle sweet Spirit , her generosity and love of life . God is getting a wonderful angel. Family will receive guests at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin, TX. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9500 Neenah Ave., Austin, TX, on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at Granger Holy Cross Cemetery, in Granger, TX To leave the Chamberlain family a condolence or sign the online guest book please visit www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019