CHILDRESS, Georgia M. Georgia Maxine Childress, age 92, of Austin, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma in 1927. Her family moved to Austin in 1929. She graduated from Austin High School. She was married to Ted Childress in 1945 and worked in accounting for various companies and U.S. government agencies. Georgia was a member of Manchaca Baptist Church and Lockhart Baptist Church. She had a passion for travel, cross stitch, reading and crossword puzzles. Georgia is survived by Peggy Neel and husband John, Terry Childress and wife Denise, four grandchildren, Michelle Conkle, Sherri Gibson, Mark Conkle and Courtney Whittet and their spouses, and nine great grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Eva May Smith. We would like to thank Dr. Allen Sonstein and Dr. Ryan Carpenter, Encompass Home Health Care, and Magnolia Hospice Care, Legacy Oaks and Autumn Leaves personnel for their compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH35, Pflugerville, TX on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The viewing will take place from 12-2pm with a service to follow at 2pm. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you may leave condolences and share memories with Georgia's family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 4, 2019
