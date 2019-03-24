Resources More Obituaries for Georgia Duke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Georgia Matthews Duke

DUKE, Georgia Matthews A special person was born to this earth on July 17, 1938. Georgia Matthews Duke was born in Kilgore, Texas to George Lester Matthews and Louise Joyce Matthews. She passed away on March 16, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Georgia leaves behind a legacy that includes being a statewide leader in the land title industry, a multitude of work colleagues that she mentored over the years, a huge number of friends she cherished and a family that loved her. Her beautiful spirit, caring nature, and drive to be the best will always be remembered. Georgia spent her high school years in Victoria, Texas, and was active in drama, dance and choir. Georgia began her career in the title business while still in high school, working part-time for Senator William Fly, who was an attorney and owned a bank and title company. He taught her the value in absolute perfection with the documents being produced and recorded at the courthouse. She earned an Associates Degree from Victoria College after high school and continued to work for Senator Fly's title company, learning the business from start to close. Georgia married Robert M. Willis in 1957, and her son, Robert (Bob) L. Willis was born in 1959. When Bob was seven years old, she divorced and made the move to Houston in hopes of a better paying job. She worked as a legal secretary for Fulbright, Crooker, Freeman, Bates, and Jaworsky. She later became one of very few women to be hired as a real estate closer during the 1960s in Houston as, at that time, those positions were traditionally held by men. In 1976, fate worked its magic and Georgia reunited with her first love, William Strong Duke (Bill). They first met in Victoria in 1955. Bill was a sergeant in the Marines and the only older boy her father let her date. This was during the Korean War and Bill shipped out to Japan. They later married other people and had families; then in 1976, Bill Duke walked into her downtown Houston office to deliver some paperwork for a friend not knowing that she worked there. They were inseparable from that point on, marrying in 1980. Their marriage was one of true love, friendship, and respect until he passed away in 2012. After a move to Austin, Georgia worked as President of Commonwealth Land and Title Company. In 1983, Georgia formed Texas Professional Title with three female partners. She was a generous leader and a visionary in the title industry. In 2000, North American Title Company purchased Texas Professional Title and she then took on the role of Austin Division President of North American Title. She decided to semi-retire in 2013, but continued to work on a contract basis for Trinity Title and most recently Capital Title of Texas. Throughout her career, she received many accolades and awards for her work and leadership, including being name as the Woman Pioneer of the Title Industry by the Texas Land Title Association. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Duke, her parents, her two half-sisters, Mary Louise Douty and Lola Jene Lee. She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her son Robert L. Willis and his wife, Donna; her step-daughters Jacquelyn Duke Graham and her husband, Glenn, and Hazel "Missy" Duke; her step-son, William J. Duke and his wife, Jerri. Grandchildren include Robert Austin Willis, Kathryn Marie Willis, and step-grandchildren, Ty Pirkle, Jason Inman, Alex Abbott, Jailynn Graham, Conner Graham, and his wife, Jessica Graham. Additional family members include her brother-in-law, Tommy Duke, numerous nieces and nephews, special cousins Kathryn and Sean O'Malley, and special "family" members, Michale and Lily Callahan. A private burial took place on March 23, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery-Annex in Austin. A celebration of Georgia's life is being planned for April 6, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at The Oasis on Lake Travis. Special thanks are sent to Ryan Carpenter, MSN, RN, AGCNS-BC of Austin Geriatrics Specialists, the staff of Ledgestone Assisted Living, Visiting Angels, and the incredible ICU nursing staff at St. David's South Hospital for the care provided to Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , The Ann Richards School Foundation, Austin Pets Alive! or to a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019