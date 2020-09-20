ROGERS, Georgia "Nell" Reed Georgia "Nell" Reed Rogers, age 94, of Austin, passed away September 13, 2020. Viewing will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745, on September 24th, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25th at Bannockburn Church, 7100 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745. Burial for family members only at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Monday September 28th at 9:30 a.m. Nell was born February 2, 1926 in Amarillo, to G.B. and Wanda Wilbanks Reed. She graduated from Amarillo High School and continued her education at Northwest Texas Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her diploma in Nursing. Nell became a Registered Nurse along with her twin sister Nelda. She married Lt. Col. (USAF) Alexander "Sandy" Rogers in 1947. They lived in Japan, Germany, California, Colorado, Texas 3 times and several other states around the USA. Landing in Austin in 1974 where she was the assistant school nurse at St. Stephens Episcopal School for 12 years, as well as being a home health nurse at Up-johns. Nell joined Bannockburn Church in 1974. Being very active in her church, she was one of three co-founders of the yearly Bannockburn Women's Conference. Nell was on the Bannockburn Prayer Team for many years with her co-chairman Eileen Wiggins. She could always be found after the Sunday services standing outside the Prayer Chapel. She was very active in the National Day of Prayer and spoke at the Texas State Capital Rotunda in 2017, praying for our nation. Nell was known as a true prayer warrior and touched many, many lives over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband A.L. Rogers, sister Jean Reed Somsen, twin sister Nelda Vernon Watkins, son-in-law Brian Price, In-Laws John "Grumpy" and Dorothy "Nano" Rogers, brother-in-law Col. John E. Rogers, sister-in-law Barbara Rogers and sister-in-law Linda Rogers, and brother-in-law Bob Rogers. Nell was an amazing mother and is survived by her 4 children, Alexander Rogers and wife Linda, Suzanne Price, Ed Rogers and wife Connie Ford, and Don Rogers; Grandson's Mike Rogers, Brad Brimhall, Reed Rogers and wife Chelsea, Granddaughters, Lauren Napier and husband Philip Napier, Paige Rogers and Jaime Rogers. Seven (7) Great Grandchildren, Seth Napier, Ava Rogers, Owen Napier, Shae Rogers, Luke Napier, Hazel Rogers and Cricket Brimhall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bannockburn Prayer Ministry. Bannockburn Church, 7100 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.