KING, Gerald Atherton Gerry King, 81, a long time Austinite, practicing psychotherapist, cycling enthusiast and competitor, and founder of Wildflower Church and Joy for Healing died September 22, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Wildflower Church, 1314 East Oltorf, Austin, TX 78704 at 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019. His wish was that anyone wishing to provide donations in his memory do so to Wildflower Church, PO Box 40395, Austin, TX 78704.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019