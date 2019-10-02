Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Atherton King

Send Flowers
Gerald Atherton King Obituary
KING, Gerald Atherton Gerry King, 81, a long time Austinite, practicing psychotherapist, cycling enthusiast and competitor, and founder of Wildflower Church and Joy for Healing died September 22, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Wildflower Church, 1314 East Oltorf, Austin, TX 78704 at 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019. His wish was that anyone wishing to provide donations in his memory do so to Wildflower Church, PO Box 40395, Austin, TX 78704.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.