HABA, Gerald E. Colonel, USAF (Ret.) Colonel Gerald E. Haba, age 81, passed away on November 30, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 15, 1939. He was blessed to have had three major campaigns in life. The first was with the United States Air Force for nearly 27 years, the second was with the Austin Community College for almost 15 years, and the third was caring for his ailing wife for the last six years of her life. As his sons will attest, he loved to use sayings as teaching tools. One of his favorites was: "Always do more than what is expected of you today, and tomorrow you can expect more to do!" This, he said, was the mark of that respected, go-to leader who wasn't afraid to take on the extra tasks so that the entire group could move forward. Another, to illustrate the importance of sharing ideas, was: "If you have a dollar and I have a dollar and we swap, we each have a dollar. But if you have an idea and I have an idea and we swap, we each have two ideas!" Another, to help build a strong work ethic, was: "A job worth doing is a job worth doing well!" And a fourth, as a guide in making decisions, was: "It's not who is right or wrong, it's what is right or wrong!" He was the president of his senior high school class in East Detroit, Michigan, and graduated with honors in 1957. He attended the University of Michigan (BA, 1961), Troy State University (MS, 1972), the Air Command and Staff College (Distinguished Graduate, 1976) and the Defense Language Institute (Distinguished Graduate, 1978). A master air weapons controller, his Air Force career included assignments at McGuire AFB, New Jersey, with the New York Air Defense Sector; Indian Mountain Air Force Station, Alaska; Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Republic of Vietnam; Kunia, Hawaii; Rome and Verona, Italy; Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona; and at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, as an Air University faculty member. He also commanded a radar control and warning squadron at Tin City Air Force Station, Alaska, located on the tip of the Seward Peninsula just across the Bering Strait from the former Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War; a tactical control squadron at Duke Field, Florida, then the USAF's largest mobile radar unit; and a combat command and control group at Bergstrom AFB, Texas, which, with its three squadrons, comprised the senior elements of the Tactical Air Control System in planning, directing, and managing all tactical air operations in a given theater or contingency area. He was a recognized expert in the employment of tactical radars and the senior command and control structure and one of the early pioneers in incorporating computer automation into our tactical wartime planning and decision-making processes. In 1985, he led an air defense survey team to Central America to develop plans which became the cornerstone for combined United States and Honduran command and control operations. He received numerous awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal, and one foreign decoration, the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal, First Class. He was inducted into the USAF Air Weapons Controller Hall of Fame in 1989. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he joined the Austin Community College, first as the Coordinator of Public Programs and later as the Director of Continuing Education. He felt that, if you liked to help people, there wasn't a better place to work than ACC. He and his staff worked with local business, government, workforce, and civic organizations to produce hundreds of offerings that trained people to enter the workplace, or provided those already in the workplace with the additional professional skills and certifications needed to advance, or gave students the insight and practical knowledge to even start their own businesses. Of course, there were also classes that people took because they were enriching or simply fun to take such as foreign languages, beginning tennis, or how to be on TV. He was preceded in death by Nell, his wife of 41 years, and son Lawrence, a corporate computer engineer. He is survived by his sons Randall, a nationally noted voice over artist, and Geoffrey, an internationally known drummer, and his granddaughter, Phoebe. Services will be held in a private ceremony.



