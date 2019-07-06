|
HEGWOOD, Gerald "Woody" Gerald "Woody" Hegwood, age 69, of Bastrop went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2019 at his home among family and friends. Woody was born September 20, 1950 in Amarillo, Texas to James Frank Hegwood and Waunita Mae (Newman) Hegwood. Woody loved motorcycle riding and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Joe Ellet, as well as time spent with family and other friends. Woody was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dwight Hegwood. He is survived by: his wife, Brenda Bush; a daughter, Alexia "Lexi" Donaghe; a sister, Dorothy Morrow; a granddaughter, Kansas Hegwood; and 2 great-grandchildren. A Visitation was held Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019 at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. Funeral services were Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop. The Family requests Memorial Donations may be made to the Texas Liver Institute, 607 Camden St, San Antonio, TX 78215.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 6, 2019