Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
411 Ranch Road 620 South
Lakeway, TX 78734
512-263-1511
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmaus Catholic Church
1718 Lohmans Crossing Road
Lakeway, TX

Gerald Henry LeFevre


1931 - 2019
Gerald Henry LeFevre Obituary
LEFEVRE, Gerald Henry Jan. 11, 1931 Dec. 5, 2019 Gerry is survived by his beloved wife Zita; his stepdaughters Laura, Kathleen, Maureen, and Tess; his grandsons Dillon and Wyatt; many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins including Bobby and Phyllis, Mary and Patrick, Craig and Mary, Scott and Jackie, Melissa and Tony, Brian and Darla, Mike and Debra, and Matt and Rose. Gerry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Michele. Gerry was originally from Hesperia, Michigan and has loved living in Lakeway, TX for the past 27 years. He was CEO of Key State Bank in Michigan, where he was a pioneer in the first Federal Small Business Loans. He is most remembered for his loving nature, eternal positivity, joyousness, kindness, humor and generosity. He loved music, singing, dancing and continued to sing until his very last night with us. One of Gerry's greatest sources of pride was the role he played in facilitating land and construction of his beloved Emmaus Catholic Church of Lakeway, where he and Zita attended mass almost every day. Gerry was an example to all of us in his family--for his goodness, kindness and indomitable optimism. He will be missed greatly, will remain a treasured memory, and will live on as a positive influence for all of us fortunate to have known him. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Emmaus Catholic Church, 1718 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway, Texas. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to in Gerry LeFevre's honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 11, 2019
