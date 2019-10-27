|
CURRY, Gerald Leroy Gerald Leroy Curry was born April 16, 1934 in Austin, Texas to Elton W. Curry, Sr. and Josephine Burklund Curry. His father died in 1937 and his mother died in 1994. Gerald's maternal grandparents, John Carl Burklund and Augusta Christine Skoglund Burklund were Swedish immigrants. He was very proud of his Swedish heritage and always jokingly attributed his love of the ocean to his Viking ancestry. His Curry, Sloan, and Judd ancestors were Irish, English, and American Indian. He was proud of his card documenting his 1/16th Cherokee heritage. He was especially proud of his ancestors who fought in the American Revolution, the Spanish-American War and the Civil War. Gerald was a member of the Naval Reserve from 1952-1955 until he entered the U. S. Army where he served for two years in the Military Police. He was born and raised in East Austin less than a block from the banks of the Colorado River. As a young boy, he swam in the Colorado River with his brother and friends and played in Metz Park. He attended Metz Elementary School, Allen Jr. High, and graduated from Austin High School. As a teenager, he worked at Barton Springs as a pool boy and sometimes Lifeguard. He was a Page for the Senate Secretarial Branch at the State Capital. Gerald began working for the City of Austin as a "grunt" for the electrical service department and retired after 30+ years as a Line Supervisor. After retirement, he worked for Mid-State Engineers for 2 years and then returned to the City of Austin for 5 more years as a temporary employee as a Field Locator for electrical service lines. One of his greatest joys was keeping in touch with old friends from work and from childhood. He loved to get together with friends and joke and talk about "the old days". He was known for his kindness, honesty, and loyalty, but was also loved for his pranks and great sense of humor. Gerald accepted Christ and was baptized into the Baptist faith as a young boy and became a Deacon in 1977. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and the Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors include his wife for almost 60 years, Zoanna, his daughter, Jaynie Harvill and her husband, Keith, of Spicewood, his son Brent Curry and his wife, Veronica, and his son, Brian Curry and his wife, Lisa, of Austin. "PawPaw" is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Logan Harvill and wife, Caroline, Rachel Harvill Hodge and her husband, Jesse, and Joseph, Mark, and Jack Curry and one great grandson, Hudson Harvill. He is also survived by one brother, Elton "Al" Curry and his wife, Ruth, of Columbia, Tennessee. He is also survived by a neighbor, John Conrado, "John-Boy", who was considered a son and other loving extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers Caretakers and West Oaks Skilled Nursing for all of their loving care provided to Gerald during the last three months, especially his sweet Sandra. Private family graveside services were held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Sharp Cemetery, Ding Dong, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , St. Jude's, or a . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019