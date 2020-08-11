1/1
Gerald Levi Self
SELF, Gerald 'Gerry' Levi Gerald 'Gerry' Levi Self, age 78 of Creedmoor, TX, passed away August 4, 2020. He was born in Lubbock, TX, January 9, 1942 to Levi and Juanita Self. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley Self. Gerry worked for a multitude of savings/loan and mortgage companies in the early years all across Texas. Later, when he moved to Austin, he worked for KASE/KVET and additional radio stations. He found his true passion and his knack for cooking beginning with Bar-B-Que. Gerry won several Championships over the years at various competitions. This lead to a new passion involving chuckwagons and all they entailed. Gerry is survived by his sons, Greg of Austin; Doug (Carrie) of D'Hanis; daughter Whitney (Kristi) of Austin; and grandchildren Cody, Katherine, and Kelly Self all of D'Hanis. Graveside services will be held August 11, 3:00 pm at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, TX. Memorials may be made to the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2020.
