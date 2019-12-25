|
|
RISOVI Gerald V. Known as Vince by all who loved him, LTC Gerald Vincent Risovi, a retired soldier, faded peacefully away in his sleep on Sunday, December 22nd, his work on earth complete. God called him home to join his beloved daughter, Angela Jo, who no doubt prepared a beautiful welcome for her father. Also the proud son of a World War II military hero, Vince was born in Merced, California on August 13th, 1946. He spent his childhood traveling the country before graduating from Stephen F. Austin High in 1964. He later went to earn his BS from the University of Texas in 1968 and a master's degree from FTI in 1978. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 24 years in every corner of the world including West Germany, South Korea, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, where he bravely fought in the first Desert War and earned a Bronze Star. He was a lifetime Longhorn who, upon semi-retirement and a return to the Austin area, built the dream home he always envisioned, immersed in the Texas countryside that always called him back. Vince is survived by his beautiful wife of fifty-two years, Barbara; brother, Kent; daughter, Stacey Anne; granddaughter, Savannah; and two nieces, Amanda and Kristin. He was well-loved among his friends and family. His quick humor and generous nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1:45 PM on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019