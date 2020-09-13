POLLARD, Gerald Warn Gerald Warn Pollard, age 79, died September 3, 2020 after a six year struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born April 1, 1941 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to J. L. and Rosa Pearl Pollard. He completed a Bachelor's Degree at Louisiana College, Masters Degrees from Louisiana State University and Colombia University and a PhD at University of Illinois, Champaign. He arrived in Austin in 1977 to begin employment at Texas School for the Deaf. He quickly realized the potential of computers in Deaf education and became an avid promoter. With the help of a federal grant and Christa McAuliffe Fellowship, he and collaborator Denise Hazelwood, a language/reading specialist, developed the CDRom, "Rosie's Walk", based on an existing storybook they made accessible for the Deaf. Gerald retired from TSD IN 2000. Gerald was an avid runner, completing 25 marathons, most Capital 10,000 races and a triathlon at Goose Lake in Anchorage, Alaska where he had been a lifeguard. He biked the MS 150 Bike Tour from Houston to Austin from 1990-2013. His photography skills were well known and appreciated by many organizations and individuals. He loved his annual fishing trips to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota and WWBC Goose Hunts in Eagle Lake, Texas. Blacksmithing was a new hobby in retirement and he enjoyed sharing his large and well equipped workshop with other blacksmiths and novices alike. He was an active member of Balcones Forge and ABANA. Gerald worked with Texas Baptist Men on many projects around the state and with other groups doing international missions. Most summer vacations were RV trips, including two trips to Alaska. He always enjoyed visits to family and life long friends along the way. Gerald is survived by Rosanne, his wife of 33 years; his sons, Kevin Pollard, wife Linda, daughter Kiara and stepdaughter, Sofi; his son Sean Pollard and children Mark Horton, Kyle Pollard, Kirsten Pollard and Jordan Seidl and great grandson Jace Seidl. He is also survived by stepdaughter Elizabeth Henna, husband Tim Commons and their children James and Charlotte and by stepdaughter Patricia Rowe, husband Mark Rowe and children Andrew, Elizabeth and Matthew. Gerald is also survived by his sister, Rosejoy Stagg of Pineville, Louisiana and brother, James Pollard of Mars Hill, North Carolina. Special thanks to caregivers: Jordan, Jaimarie, Rosie, Monica and Jessica. You were truly angels in disguise. A private memorial service will be held at Remembrance Gardens, Riverbend at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Westoak Woods Baptist Church, Missions Committee or the Capital Area Parkinson's Society.



